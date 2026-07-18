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    Cloth set | Kärcher

    White Kärcher microfibre cloth set with three round covers and two rectangular cloths on a white background.

    Cloth set

    Part number: 6.960-019.0

    Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool.