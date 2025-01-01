Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black design, accompanied by various connectors and a spray nozzle.

    Compact hose box CR 3.110

    Part number: 2.645-210.0

    Compact hose box for watering on balconies, roof terraces and small gardens. Convenient and quick coiling and uncoiling. Ideal for space-saving stowage at home.

