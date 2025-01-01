Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-210.0Compact hose box for watering on balconies, roof terraces and small gardens. Convenient and quick coiling and uncoiling. Ideal for space-saving stowage at home.
Hose length (m)
10
(m)
10
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
145 x 285 x 330
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information
Application areas
Compact hose box CR 3.110