Cone-spray nozzle | Kärcher

With its very gentle and pleasant shower stream, the cone spray nozzle is particularly suitable for cleaning pets such as dogs, or even just their paws. Perfect after long muddy walks before the dog gets back into the car, house or flat. The nozzle produces a cone spray with a low pressure (comparable to the stream from a household tap) and is therefore completely safe for use on animals.

Cone Jet Pleasantly gentle shower stream. Gentle For cleaning sensitive pets and dogs. Mounted on the trigger gun Simple nozzle change.