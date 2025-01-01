Intact tap connections, hose couplings and hoses form the basis of watering effectively. This is why Kärcher provides a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting, controlling and repairing watering systems. For example Kärcher's control valve – the ideal solution for controlling the water flow from 0 to max. It features an ergonomic design for easy handling. The control valve can be used for connecting the hose and sprinkler or, with the 2-way coupling, for connecting two hoses. Kärcher's control valve is compatible with all available click systems and all common hose diameters.

Can be used anywhere For all common garden hoses For water flow control from 0 to max. Guaranteed robustness. Includes 2-way coupling For all common garden hoses