Control valve

Part number: 2.645-198.0Control valve for placing between the hose and sprinkler. For continuously variable water flow control from 0 to max. Includes 2-way coupling for connecting two hoses.
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
105 x 32 x 32
