Part number: 2.863-262.0The exhaust air filter for the AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner – for clean exhaust air.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
169 x 82 x 2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Exhaust Air Filter (KFI 7520)