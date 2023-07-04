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    FC 5 Suction Head Cover | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher surface cleaner attachment with curved design and black connectors, viewed from above on a white background.

    FC 5 Suction Head Cover

    Part number: 2.055-019.0

    The FC 5 head cover is compatible with all FC 5 variants with quick and easy connection as well as integrated thread lifter and broader air channels to ensure optimum performance.