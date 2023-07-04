FC 5 Suction Head Cover | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.055-019.0The FC 5 head cover is compatible with all FC 5 variants with quick and easy connection as well as integrated thread lifter and broader air channels to ensure optimum performance.
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 100 x 34
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information