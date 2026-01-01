Filter bag for Robot station | Kärcher

Maximise the independence of your RVC 3 Comfort with these high-performance fleece filter bags. Specifically engineered for the RVC 3 Comfort station, these bags are crafted from tear-resistant, heavy-duty material to ensure dust retention and superior air filtration. The robust fleece construction maintains consistently high suction power within the station, allowing your robot to self-empty efficiently after every journey. Designed for the ultimate 'set and forget' experience, each bag features a secure seal for hygienic, mess-free disposal—keeping your hands clean and your home air fresh for up to 7 weeks. This pack includes 3 fleece filter bags, ensuring your RVC 3 remains fully equipped for months of effortless, high-performance cleaning.