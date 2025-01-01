Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher battery-powered sprayer with a sleek black and grey design, featuring a textured grip and visible branding.

    Filter Cleaning Tool

    Part number: 2.863-321.0

    Thanks to the filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices, the air inlet filter can be easily cleaned.

