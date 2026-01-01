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    Filter set AF 50 | Kärcher

    Two black honeycomb-patterned air filters standing upright against a white background.

    Filter set AF 50

    Part number: 2.863-078.0

    High air flow rate and efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 50 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.