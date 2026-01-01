Filter set FCV 4 | Kärcher

The multi-step Duo!Pure filter system for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter, provides reliable protection against moisture and ensures excellent filtration. The highly efficient flat pleated filter captures even the smallest particles in the air effectively. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.

Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filtration: Protects air quality and motor life from moisture and dander.