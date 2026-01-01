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    Filter set KFL 1, FCV 3 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum filter with ribbed design and separate square foam filter on a white background.

    Filter set KFL 1, FCV 3

    Part number: 2.863-382.0

    Two-step reliable Duo!Pure filter system for the KFL 1 and FCV 3 vacuum mops from Kärcher, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter.