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    Flat Hose Set | Kärcher

    Grey flat hose coiled neatly, accompanied by a silver hose clamp with a triangular key.

    Flat Hose Set

    Part number: 2.997-100.0

    The Kärcher flat hose set is the perfect addition to your pump. An ideal hose for pumping out dirty water from your flooded area.