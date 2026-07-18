Flat Hose Set | Kärcher

The Kärcher flat hose set is the perfect addition to your pump. Providing a simple solution for your needs, compatible with all Kärcher pumps. This hose provides a simple space saving solution being extreamly flexible, and able to roll flat. Coming in very handy when your home floods and you need to pump a large volume of water quickly. The 10m long hose is 1 1/4" and comes with a stainless steel hose clamp, 30-40mm, with a wing bolt for a tool-free connection. This hose can manage pressures up to 5 bar. Compatible with the SP3, SP5 and SP7 Dirt Inox pumps.

Flexible flat hose Compact, space-saving storage. 1 1/4" drainage hose Larger diameter for increased water flow. Includes stainless steel hose clamp with wing screw Connection without tools.