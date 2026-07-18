Flat Hose Set | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.997-100.0The Kärcher flat hose set is the perfect addition to your pump. An ideal hose for pumping out dirty water from your flooded area.
Diameter
1 1/4″
Hose length (m)
10
Bursting pressure (bar)
5
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 260 x 55
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas