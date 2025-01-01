Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-005.0Flat pleated filter suitable for use with the Kärcher WD 4-6 Wet & Dry Vacuums. This flat pleated filter packs an impressively large filter area into a very small space.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
brown
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
163 x 104 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 4410)