    Rectangular air filter with orange frame and pleated white paper.

    Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 4410)

    Part number: 2.863-005.0

    Flat pleated filter suitable for use with the Kärcher WD 4-6 Wet & Dry Vacuums. This flat pleated filter packs an impressively large filter area into a very small space.

