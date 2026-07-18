Floor nozzle set EasyFix | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-267.0With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The floor nozzle set EasyFix for steam cleaners enables the cloth to be replaced without having to come into contact with dirt.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
314 x 177 x 97
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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