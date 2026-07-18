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    Floor nozzle set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner floor nozzle with a white microfibre cloth attachment, set against a plain white background.

    Floor nozzle set EasyFix

    Part number: 2.863-267.0

    With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The floor nozzle set EasyFix for steam cleaners enables the cloth to be replaced without having to come into contact with dirt.