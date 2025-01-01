All VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless models can be stored in the freestanding parking station to save space and prevent them from falling over, with wall mounting not necessary. As well as holding the cordless vacuum cleaner in place, it also has space for the accessories. So, these are always neat and tidy and always quickly to hand. The battery charger for the vacuum cleaner can also be attached to the parking station, allowing the battery to be automatically charged when the machine is parked. To use the freestanding parking station, an additional wall bracket is required, which is included with the VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless models. This is attached to the parking station.

Built-in charging function The battery charger of the cordless vacuum cleaner can be integrated into the parking station. The vacuum cleaner's battery is automatically charged in the parking station. The vacuum cleaner is ready for use at any time. Optimal storage of machine and accessories with no need to mount the parking station on the wall Space-saving, secure and flexible storage. Accessories for the cordless vacuum cleaner can be easily attached to the freestanding parking station.