Part number: 2.863-089.0A convenient storage solution for machine and its accessories: the freestanding parking station is compatible with all models of the VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaners.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
324 x 303 x 938
