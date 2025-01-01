Shop our best deals this month!

    Hose connection systems

    Hose connection systems for flexibility whatever the demand. Connection, coupling, decoupling and repairing: Kärcher offers the right connecting pieces for all available click systems and standard hose diameters. Regardless of the hose diameter – 1/2", 5/8" or 3/4": Kärcher's ultra-watertight hose connectors are always the perfect fit – guaranteed. The universal hose connectors also boast outstanding resilience and maximum tensile strength. The connectors are available with or without aqua stop. The premium universal hose connector also has an aluminium hose fastening and soft plastic recessed handles for even better handling. All Kärcher plug systems are of course compatible with the standard click systems on the market.

    Kupplung

    Universal hose connectors

    Aqua stop

    For safe decoupling without splashing.

    One connector. Three diameters.

    Regardless of the hose diameter – 1/2", 5/8" or 3/4": The watertight Kärcher hose connectors are always the perfect fit – guaranteed.

    Messing Line

    High-quality brass line

    Kärcher's high-quality brass line has been specially developed for demanding gardening tasks. These robust products boast outstanding workmanship and durability.

    3 Wege Verteiler

    3-way distributor

    With integrated pre-filter.

    For extra long operating life.

    Three water outlets which can be regulated independently of each other.

    Separate use of three water outlets on one tap.