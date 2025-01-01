Hose reel HR 2.10 Set

Mobile use meets compact storage: the hose reel ensures convenient watering and space-saving storage of the garden hose. The complete set includes a 10 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapters and a garden nozzle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and can be stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, ergonomic handle for comfortable transport and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The product is also UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose reel is supplied fully assembled.

Compact dimensioning Can be easily stored 1 angled hose connector