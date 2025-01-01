Hose reel HR 4

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-373.0For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4 offers both options and can be easily removed from the wall for flexible watering.
(m)
40 30 25
(mm)
160
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
363 x 475 x 500
