    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black design, featuring a crank handle and metal frame.

    Hose reel HR 4.30 Set

    Part number: 2.645-374.0

    For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4.30 set with a 30 m hose, accessories and nozzle holder offers both options for flexible watering.