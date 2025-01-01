Hose trolley HT 2

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-361.0The mobile and stable hose trolley impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability. A compact model with a height-adjustable handle for small gardens.
(m)
40 20 25
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
460 x 475 x 840
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas