Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Yellow Kärcher hose reel cart with black wheels and a metal handle, designed for easy transport.

    Hose Trolley HT 3.400

    Part number: 2.645-180.0

    Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

    Hose Trolley HT 3.400