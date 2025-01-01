Hose trolley HT 4.20 Set

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-366.0The mobile hose trolley set impresses with its extra wide base, precise hose guide and height-adjustable handle and is ready for immediate use, including a 20 m hose and accessories.
Hose length (m)
20
Hose diameter (mm)
13
(m)
60 50 35
Bursting pressure (bar)
45
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
3.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
Equipment
