    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black hose, mounted on a wheeled frame with a handle for easy transport.

    Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set

    Part number: 2.645-368.0

    The hose trolley scores points with its robust metal reel, wide base for high stability and 20 m hose and is ready for immediate use with the enclosed watering accessories.