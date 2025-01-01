Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-368.0The hose trolley scores points with its robust metal reel, wide base for high stability and 20 m hose and is ready for immediate use with the enclosed watering accessories.
Hose diameter (mm)
13
(m)
60 50 35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
