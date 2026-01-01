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    Ironing board cover | Kärcher

    Folded grey ironing board cover with triangular pattern and yellow edges.

    Ironing board cover

    Part number: 2.884-969.0

    Cotton ironing board cover with foam backing to ensure a smooth ironing surface and improved steam penetration. The ideal cover for perfect ironing results.