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    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with accessories including a brush, detergent bottle, hose, spray gun, and nozzles on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 2 P Car

    Part number: 1.611-101.0

    Say goodbye to dirt with the K 2 Car. This pressure washer includes everything you need to keep your car looking its best: standard lances, plus a wash brush, foam jet, and 0.5L Car Shampoo.