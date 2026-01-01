Make dirt on your car and small outdoor surfaces a thing of the past with the K 2 Car pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning, it includes the versatile Vario Power lance and Dirt Blaster lance to remove even stubborn grime. Plus, you get a dedicated Car Bundle featuring a wash brush, foam jet, and 0.5L Car Shampoo. With smooth-running wheels, a 4-metre hose, and onboard storage, the K 2 Car is ready for easy use and transport wherever you need it. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand.

Large wheels for excellent mobility Easy to manoeuvre. Quick Connect System The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.