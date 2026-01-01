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    Kärcher K4 Power Control high-pressure cleaner with accessories, including hose, detergent bottle, and various nozzles, on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 Power Control Go!Further

    Part number: 1.324-313.0

    The K 4 Power Control Go!Further is fully equipped for sustainable cleaning, featuring the eco!Booster, Vario and Dirt Blaster lances, a water suction hose and 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.