The K 4 Power Control Go!Further is your ideal solution for sustainable, effective cleaning on moderate dirt, featuring a powerful, long-lasting water-cooled motor and made with 35% recycled material*. This versatile unit provides total cleaning control: use the eco!Booster for improved water and energy efficiency, with 50% increase in cleaning performance** on delicate surfaces, the Vario lance for adjustable power, or the Dirt Blaster for concentrated grime elimination. Enjoy complete cleaning independence thanks to the included water suction hose for alternative sources. Comfortable application is guaranteed by the 8m PremiumFlex hose, while a built-in filter protects the pump. With 1L Natural Universal Cleaner, onboard accessory storage, and the Kärcher Home & Garden app for extra tips, you have everything necessary to tackle paths, garden furniture, and cars. 5 years guarantee (*2 year guarantee with option to extend to 5 years by registering your product within 28 days of purchase at karcher.com/register) *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories **when compared with the Kärcher flat jet

Sustainability features +50% higher water and energy efficiency²⁾ with 50% higher cleaning performance³⁾ Outstanding performance