Save big on summer essentials☀️ SHOP SUMMER DEALS ❱

    Kärcher K5 high-pressure cleaner set with attachments, surface cleaner, detergent bottles, and spray gun on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand
    IF Design Award 2026
    Reddot Design Award - best of the best - 2026

    High Pressure Washer

    K 5 Comfort Premium Home

    Part number: 1.324-813.0

    ¹⁾
    Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
    ²⁾
    Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.