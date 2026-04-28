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    Kitchen Cloth Set for Easyfix | Kärcher

    White Kärcher cleaning cloths and a yellow microfiber cloth on a white background.

    Kitchen Cloth Set for Easyfix

    Part number: 2.863-265.0

    Microfibre cloth set for optimal cleanliness across the entire kitchen. A hook and loop fastening system enables the floor cloths to be fixed easily and quickly to the easyfix floor nozzle. The microfibre hand nozzle means you can effortlessly remove stubborn dirt.