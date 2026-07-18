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    Lawn Mower Blade LMO 18-36 | Kärcher

    Grey metal lawnmower blade with central mounting holes, displayed on a white background.

    Lawn Mower Blade LMO 18-36

    Part number: 2.444-011.0

    Replacement high-grade steel blade for the LMO 18-36 Battery Lawn Mower.