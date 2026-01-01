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    Microfibre cloth set | Kärcher

    White microfiber cloth and cover set on a plain white background.

    Microfibre cloth set

    Part number: 6.905-921.0

    Microfibre cloth set contains 1 floor cloth and 1 cover of high-quality microfibres for hand tool. For better dirt pick up.