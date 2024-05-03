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    Microfibre cover set for the hand nozzle | Kärcher

    Two white, textured microfiber cloths with elastic edges, designed for cleaning purposes, placed on a plain white background.

    Microfibre cover set for the hand nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-270.0

    The set with two covers for the hand nozzle. The covers are made of high-quality microfibre – for the best results when loosening and picking up dirt.