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    MP 160 Multi Power Jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and yellow design, featuring multiple spray settings.

    MP 160 Multi Power Jet

    Part number: 2.643-238.0

    The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. Simply select by twisting.