MP 160 Multi Power Jet | Kärcher

The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 different types of jets: high-pressure flat stream, rotary nozzle, point jet and wide, reduced pressure flat stream. Simply twist to select the right jet. This multi-power jet is compatible with Kärcher K7 pressure washers.

5 types of spray 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance. No need to change spray lance. Sits Comfortably In The Hand Better handling. Unlimited adjustment The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.