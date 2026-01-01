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    Multi-surface roller KFL 1, FCV 3 | Kärcher

    White roller brush with yellow stripes, featuring a white plastic attachment on one end, isolated on a white background.

    Multi-surface roller KFL 1, FCV 3

    Part number: 2.863-384.0

    Multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for the KFL 1 and FCV 3 vacuum mops.