Multi-surface roller set, grey | Kärcher

Two-piece microfibre roller set for the Kärcher hard floor cleaners enables gentle cleaning and care of all sealed hard flooring. The rollers are lint-free, super absorbent and extremely durable ensuring optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt and debris. Thanks to the different colours, they can be clearly distinguished and used for different tasks, for example, one set of rollers in the bathroom and the other in the kitchen. The rollers are quick and easy to remove and replace thanks to the colour coding system, In addition, the rollers are machine washable up to 60 degree celsius.

100% high-quality microfibre Machine washable up to 60 °C. Do not use fabric softener Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Two different colours (yellow and grey) Hygienic, for use in different areas of your home (baths, kitchens, fittings, etc.).