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    Multi-surface roller set, grey | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher roller brushes with grey stripes, positioned side by side on a white background.

    Multi-surface roller set, grey

    Part number: 2.055-007.0

    The colour coding system on the microfibre rollers ensure they can be distinguished and used for different tasks, for example, one colour for the bathroom and the other for the kitchen.