Multi-surface roller set, yellow | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.055-006.0Two-piece yellow microfibre rollers are lint-free, super absorbent and extremely durable ensuring optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt and debris. Suitable for all sealed hard flooring.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 60 x 60
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas