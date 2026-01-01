Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher Natural Bike Cleaner bottle with spray nozzle, featuring a cyclist in a forest on the label.

    Natural Bike Cleaner

    Part number: 6.296-288.0

    From handlebars to tyres, this Natual Bike cleaner is perfect for an all-round bike clean. The formula is gentle on materials yet effective at removing dirt.