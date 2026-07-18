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    Outdoor Window Vac microfibre wiping cloths | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher microfibre cloths stacked, with a grey plastic scraper nearby.

    Outdoor Window Vac microfibre wiping cloths

    Part number: 2.633-131.0

    Ideal for outdoor windows: The microfibre wiping cloth has hook-and-loop fastener fastening and a large number of abrasive fibres. Including dirt scraper for the most stubborn dirt.