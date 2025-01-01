Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-225.0The particle filter reliably protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles. The filter inlay can conveniently and easily be removed and cleaned.
Connecting Thread
G3/4
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
179 x 47 x 47
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
