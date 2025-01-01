The particle filter protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles. The filter is attached to the end of the feeder hose at the junction with the Kärcher Rain System™. The filter inlay can easily be removed and cleaned at any time. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all karcher tap connectors. The output side forms the connection for the Kärcher Rain System™ hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are simple to attach and fixed, without the need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System™ combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly together with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.

Integrated filter Ergonomic design Easy to use.