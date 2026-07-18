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    Pet wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher upholstery nozzle with bristles, angled view, black plastic design.

    Pet wash brush

    Part number: 2.644-421.0

    The wash brush for gently cleaning and grooming pets, particularly dogs. Simply fit to the OC 3 pressure washer for effective cleaning. Clean fur in just a few simple steps!