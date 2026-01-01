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    PGS 4-18 Saw Blades | Kärcher

    Black wood-cutting saw blade with jagged teeth, labelled "Made in Germany" and "For Wood."

    PGS 4-18 Saw Blades

    Part number: 2.445-246.0

    Sharp and precise: The saw blades are suitable for sawing wood with the PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw and ensure perfect cutting results.