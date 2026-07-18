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    Point jet nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher steam cleaner nozzle on a white background.

    Point jet nozzle

    Part number: 2.884-281.0

    Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, the applications are numerous.