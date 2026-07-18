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    Polesaw Chain PSW 18-20 | Kärcher

    Chainsaw chain laid flat on a white background, showing sharp teeth and metal links.

    Polesaw Chain PSW 18-20

    Part number: 2.444-018.0

    Replacement chain for PSW 18-20 Battery Polesaw.