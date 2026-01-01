Prefilter for submersible pumps | Kärcher

This Kärcher prefilter is the perfect addition to your SP3 or SP5 submersible dirty water pump. This prefilter is particularly useful when you are trying to pump extreamly dirty water, as the prefilter helps to protect the pump from large dirt particles. The mesh width is 5mm. To use, simpley place over the bottom of your pump and attach the clips.

Robust prefilter Protects the pump and impeller against blockages resulting from branches or dirt particles and therefore increases the operational reliability. Click system Easy and quick to attach to the submersible pump. 5 mm mesh width The flow is not reduced, but the operational reliability is increased.