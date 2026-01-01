Prefilter for submersible pumps | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.997-201.0This handy prefilter from Kärcher is a great addition to your SP3 or SP5 Dirt. Adding an extra layer of protection, to help improve the reliability of your pump.
Mesh size (mm)
5
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
177 x 179 x 53
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas