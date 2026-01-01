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    Prefilter for submersible pumps | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher filter basket with perforated sides and clips, designed for attachment in cleaning devices.

    Prefilter for submersible pumps

    Part number: 2.997-201.0

    This handy prefilter from Kärcher is a great addition to your SP3 or SP5 Dirt. Adding an extra layer of protection, to help improve the reliability of your pump.