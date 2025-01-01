Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-196.0Made from corrosion-free aluminium with soft plastic recessed grips, our Premium universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop connects hoses with no drip quality to save time, money and hard work.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 33 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Premium Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop