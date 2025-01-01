Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-226.0The pressure reducer with filter reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an optimal 4 bar for the Kärcher Rain System™. The filter protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles
Connecting Thread
G3/4
Max. Pressure (bar)
12
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 470 x 470
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Pressure Reducer & Particle Filter