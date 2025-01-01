Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher water filter with black and grey cylindrical design, featuring the Kärcher logo on the side.

    Pressure Reducer & Particle Filter

    Part number: 2.645-226.0

    The pressure reducer with filter reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an optimal 4 bar for the Kärcher Rain System™. The filter protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles

    Pressure Reducer & Particle Filter