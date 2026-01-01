Re!Fibe universal floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloth set contains two absorbent and hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from 100 percent recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology. CiCLO® is a technology that accelerates the decomposition of polyester fibres, resulting in less water pollution from microplastics.The high vapour permeability of the cloth enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results. Thanks to the velcro system, the floor cleaning cloths can be attached quickly and easily. During work, the cloth also remains securely positioned and cannot slip.

100% recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾ Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Perfect edge cleaning Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. Optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Foot loop on the floor cloth No contact with dirt when changing the cloth: simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle up and away Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.