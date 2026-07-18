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    Replacement Suction Lips (170mm) | Kärcher

    Two black rubber blades positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Replacement Suction Lips (170mm)

    Part number: 2.633-104.0

    For a streak-free cleaning result on all smooth surfaces, the 170mm replacement Window Vac suction lips are compatible with the narrow suction nozzle. Compatible with the WV 2-WV 5 models.