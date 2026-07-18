Replacement Suction Lips (170mm) | Kärcher

The 170mm Replacement Suction Lips are quick and easy to change, simply pull the old ones out and slide the new ones into place. If your current pair appears to become worn, change with the replacement blades to ensure streak-free results on all smooth surfaces. These small (170mm) Window Vac replacement blades are suitable for use with the WV 2 - WV 5 models.

Simple Lip Exchange Quick and easy nozzle exchange, ensuring you have the correct size for each task.