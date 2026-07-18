Round brush set | Kärcher

Practical round brush set in two colours for various uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home.

2 different colours (black, red) Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.) High quality material of the bristles Easy removal of coarse dirt No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime