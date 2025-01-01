Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-317.0The exhaust air foam filter filters fine dirt particles from the air during vacuuming and is compatible with the VC 4 Cordless and VC 4 Cordless Premium devices.
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
75 x 50 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Sponge Filter