Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Cylindrical air filter with a mesh pattern and black circular frames at the top and bottom.

    Sponge Filter

    Part number: 2.863-317.0

    The exhaust air foam filter filters fine dirt particles from the air during vacuuming and is compatible with the VC 4 Cordless and VC 4 Cordless Premium devices.

    Sponge Filter