    Kärcher coiled garden hose with spray gun and various connectors on a white background.

    Spral Hose Set

    Part number: 2.645-178.0

    10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4, Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings, wall bracket.

